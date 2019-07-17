AmazonBasics tech sale starts at $5: iPhone cases, Mac accessories, much more

- Jul. 17th 2019 8:53 am ET

Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still rolling with fresh deals including up to 50% off its own AmazonBasics electronics and accessories. This sale is open to everyone with free shipping for Prime members or in orders of $25+. Our top pick is the iPhone X/S Dark Brown Leather Wallet Case for $6.55. Regularly $15, this is amongst the best prices we’ve seen in 2019 with other colors going for as much as $25. This wallet offers a home for your iPhone X along with a few credit cards, all wrapped with TPU leather. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

Other notable AmazonBasics deals include:

AmazonBasics iPhone X Leather Wallet Case features:

  • PU leather wallet detachable case for iPhone X
  • Functional, form-fitted, wallet-style case comfortably carries cards (3 slots) and bills
  • Detachable case with open cut-out design protects corners while providing access to speakers and bottom ports; fits larger 3rd party cables; works with most magnetic car-mount holders
  • Timeless style made with faux leather and adorned with attractive stitching; choice of color
  • Strong, secure magnetic closure; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
  • Note: Incompatible with wireless charging due to wallet’s magnet

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smartphone Accessories

