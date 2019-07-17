Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Smart Folio hits Amazon all-time low at $62.50

Amazon offers Apple’s official Smart Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro at $62.49 shipped. Regularly $79 at other retailers like Best Buy, this is an Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. Apple’s in-house folio for iPad Pro covers the 11-inch model with protection for both the front and back. Delivers sleep and wake functionality and comes in that classic charcoal gray from Apple.

Save further and go with this third-party option for a fraction of the cost. You’ll get much of the same functionality along with a built-in Apple Pencil holder. Available in two colors and rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon reviewers.

Apple Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro model offers protection for both the front and back. It also provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality. Automatically wakes up your 11″ iPad Pro when opened and puts it to sleep when the case is closed to conserve your device’s battery. iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

