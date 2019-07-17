Bring home ASUS’ Google WiFi OnHub 802.11ac Router at 40% off: $60 (New low)

Newgg’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS Google WiFi OnHub 802.11ac Router for $59.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, it just recently dropped to a low of $80 at Amazon. Today’s offer takes an extra $20 off, scoring you a total of 40% in savings and marking a new all-time low. While it’s produced by ASUS, the OnHub router integrates with Google WiFi. That brings up to 2,500 square feet of coverage to your home with speeds capping out around 1,900 Mbps. The OnHub is a great alternative to Google’s in-house Mesh system, if you’re in search of a more cost-effective solution. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 430 shoppers. Head below for more details.

A great way to make use of your savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cable. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a five-pack starting under $13 at Amazon. While the N300 will wirelessly expand your setup, these cables will do the same for your hardwired connections.

ASUS Google WiFi OnHub 802.11ac Router features:

The Google On app for Android and iOS allows simple setup and management

ASUS-exclusive Wave Control lets you prioritize traffic to devices with a wave of your hand

Smart high-performance internal antennas, selected power amplifiers and fine-tuned radio frequency design deliver wide wireless coverage in any direction

Congestion-sensing antenna searches for the least-crowded channel to give you optimal Wi-Fi performance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!