Stay safe and keep your drives recorded with these Aukey dash cams from $30

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 1080p Dash Camera for $49.69 shipped when you use the code 24YDD6E4 at checkout. This is down from its $70 going rate and is a match for our last mention. With 1080p recording and a low-profile design, this dash camera will capture crisp video without getting in your way. Plus, the 170-degree wide-angle lens will make sure that you can always see the entire road on your recordings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Not sure what dash camera to buy? Check out our handy guide that has a few different options, breaking it all down to help you make the best decision.

Be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card for $7.50 Prime shipped to keep your recordings safe on. You’ll find a microSD to SD adapter in the package, making it super simple to get your footage onto your computer or tablet.

Other dash cameras on sale:

Aukey DR02 1080p Dash Camera features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road.

Emergency Recording Mode, activated by built-in gravity sensor, automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects them against being overwritten.

Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included double-sided 3M pads.

Powered by your standard car 12/24V socket via the included dual-port USB car charger (with spare port to charge your phone) and internal supercapacitor.

