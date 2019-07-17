Stay safe and keep your drives recorded with these Aukey dash cams from $30

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 1080p Dash Camera for $49.69 shipped when you use the code 24YDD6E4 at checkout. This is down from its $70 going rate and is a match for our last mention. With 1080p recording and a low-profile design, this dash camera will capture crisp video without getting in your way. Plus, the 170-degree wide-angle lens will make sure that you can always see the entire road on your recordings. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Not sure what dash camera to buy? Check out our handy guide that has a few different options, breaking it all down to help you make the best decision.
Be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card for $7.50 Prime shipped to keep your recordings safe on. You’ll find a microSD to SD adapter in the package, making it super simple to get your footage onto your computer or tablet.
Other dash cameras on sale:
- DRA1: $30 (Reg. $37)
- w/ code X4ALTKFS
- DR01: $45 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code GTWP4TT7
- DR02D Dual: $110.50 (Reg. $130)
- w/ code TEWXBIPE
Aukey DR02 1080p Dash Camera features:
- Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road.
- Emergency Recording Mode, activated by built-in gravity sensor, automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects them against being overwritten.
- Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included double-sided 3M pads.
- Powered by your standard car 12/24V socket via the included dual-port USB car charger (with spare port to charge your phone) and internal supercapacitor.
