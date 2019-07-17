Fortify the city in Carcassonne, the classic board game is now $20 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the Carcassonne Board Game for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $35, this is tied as the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of last year’s $18 Black Friday deals. Having sold well over 10 million copies worldwide, Carcassonne has cemented itself as a game night classic. This is a tile laying game where players attempt to take over the countryside and fortify the city. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 800 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can use your savings to grab the Hills and Sheep Expansion kit for just over $14 Prime shipped. It provides “18 new land tiles [to] give even more choices in the expanding world of Carcassonne” and more. Or just opt for the iOS version at just $10.

Carcassonne Board Game:

Inspired by the medieval fortress in southern France of the same name, Carcassonne is a tile-laying game in which players fill in the countryside around the fortified city. With its simple yet rich game mechanics and tiles that can be configured into numerous combinations, Carcassonne appeals to beginners and veteran gamers alike.

