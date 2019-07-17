CyberPower’s 3-outlet and 2 USB port Surge Protector sees rare discount to $10

Amazon offers the CyberPower 3-outlet and 2 USB port Surge Protector for $9.95 Prime shipped. Regularly $15 at Amazon, Office Depot is currently charging around $20. This is the best price we’ve tracked in years at Amazon. CyberPower’s surge-protected accessory delivers three outlets and two USB ports with up to 2.1A charging. Great for expanding your power options in a kitchen where multiple devices or appliances may quickly consume outlets. Offers 600 Joules of surge protection. Rated 4/5 stars by over 550 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a short extension cord to complete your setup. It’s an easy way to get your tech away from the surge protector without adding unnecessary bulk to your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

CyberPower Surge Protector features:

The Professional Surge Protector CSP300WUR1 safeguards common home and office devices, such as computers and electronics, by absorbing spikes in energy caused by storms and electrical power surges. Designed for convenience, the portable CSP300WUR1 is ideal for travelers. It provides 600 joules of protection, has three surge-protected outlets, and a folding wall tap plug. Two USB ports (2.1 Amp shared) charge personal electronics, including smartphones, digital cameras, MP3 players, and other devices.

