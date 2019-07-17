Foscam’s R2C 1080p Security Camera surveils your home for $38.50 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Foscam’s official Newegg storefront is offering its R2C 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for $38.49 shipped. That’s good for a 21% discount from the going rate at Amazon, matches our previous mention for the 2019 low and comes within $0.50 of the all-time low. This security camera is headlined by a 1080p sensor as well as pan and tilt capabilities. It works with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections, giving you flexibility in how it hooks into your setup. Plus, it can be integrated with various network video recorders, allowing you to expand an existing security system. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 500 customers. Head below for more.

Update 7/17 @ 1:41 PM: Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Cam Outdoor 1080p Security Camera (KC200) for $74.99 shipped. This is down from its near $100 going rate lately, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, the Wyze Cam Pan will run you a similar $38 at Amazon. It touts the same the pan, tilt, and zoom features, but lacks convenient integration with NVR security systems. So for just a bit more, you’ll be bringing home a much more capable camera. If you can live without the pan/tilt capabilities, then you can save even more by opting for the standard Wyze Cam for $26.

Looking to build your own home security system? Then you’ll definitely want to check out our recents hands-on look with Synology’s Surveillance Station.

Foscam R2C 1080p Security Camera features:

Foscam R2C is a new release affordable 2.0 Megapixel Full-HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi IP camera. It features intelligent alerts and a leading technology–rich media message push (real-time push notifications with captured images), making you know what happens immediately.

