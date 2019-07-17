HDHomeRun’s EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner gets 30% discount down to a 2019 low of $126

Newegg is currently offering the SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner for $125.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180 at Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy, that’s good for a 30% discount and is the best price we’ve seen this year. Today’s offer is also $4 under our previous mention. Perfect for cord-cutters, the EXTEND tuner allows you to watch or record two channels at a time. HDHomeRun brings OTA and other content to nearly any device you can imagine, from your iPhone to Apple TV and everything in-between. It’s also a notable option for pairing with Plex, which gives you access to DVR and so much more. Rated 4/5 stars from just under 2,000 cord-cutters. More details below.

A perfect addition to the HDHomeRun Extend is AmazonBasics’ 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna. At $30, it allows you to pull in content from 35 miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with local news, sports and more. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that.

Need more tips on improving your cord-cutting setup? Check out our getting started guide.

SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND features:

Use this SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver to save on cable television fees. Its dual digital tuners let you stream free broadcast and unencrypted cable channels through your home network on two devices at once with resolutions up to 1080p. This SiliconDust HDHomeRun EXTEND receiver works with both iOS and Android devices for versatile viewing.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!