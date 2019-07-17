HyperX’s Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset delivers 7.1 Surround for $70 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $20 off the typical rate, a $16 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This gaming headset sports a slick red and black design, 53mm drivers, and support for 7.1 Surround. A noise-cancelling microphone helps deliver clear communication during intense multiplayer matches. Memory foam ear pads aim to provide a more comfortable experience for long gaming sessions. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already own a pair of wireless headphones, you could opt to buy Twelve South’s $40 AirFly instead. This handy adapter acts as a bridge that plugs into a 3.5mm port and pairs with wireless headphones, bringing Bluetooth support to devices like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset features:

USB Audio Sound Card with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound

53mm Drivers Neodymium Magnets. Sound coupling to the ear is circumaural

Noise Cancelling Microphone via Inline Sound Card. 15-25kKhz Frequency Response

Echo Cancelling via Inline Sound Card.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

Memory foam ear pads with extra set of Velour ear pads and Detachable Microphone

TeamSpeak Certified – Voice Chat Optimized.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!