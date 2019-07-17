HyperX’s Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset delivers 7.1 Surround for $70 (Reg. $90)

- Jul. 17th 2019 1:10 pm ET

$70
0

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $20 off the typical rate, a $16 savings compared to Best Buy’s sale price, and a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This gaming headset sports a slick red and black design, 53mm drivers, and support for 7.1 Surround. A noise-cancelling microphone helps deliver clear communication during intense multiplayer matches. Memory foam ear pads aim to provide a more comfortable experience for long gaming sessions. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you already own a pair of wireless headphones, you could opt to buy Twelve South’s $40 AirFly instead. This handy adapter acts as a bridge that plugs into a 3.5mm port and pairs with wireless headphones, bringing Bluetooth support to devices like PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset features:

  • USB Audio Sound Card with 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound
  • 53mm Drivers Neodymium Magnets. Sound coupling to the ear is circumaural
  • Noise Cancelling Microphone via Inline Sound Card. 15-25kKhz Frequency Response
  • Echo Cancelling via Inline Sound Card.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa
  • Memory foam ear pads with extra set of Velour ear pads and Detachable Microphone
  • TeamSpeak Certified – Voice Chat Optimized.Ambient noise attenuation:approx. 20 dBa

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$70

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Best PC Gaming Deals HyperX

About the Author