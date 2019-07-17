Milwaukee’s M12 FUEL 12-volt Combo Kit gets you three tools for $199 ($50 off)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with bonus 3.8-inch Ratchet for $199 shipped. Having originally retailed for $348, it’s more recently sold for around $250. That’s good for an over 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the best price we’ve seen. Give your took kit a boost with the three-piece bundle. This starter kit includes a hammer drill, impact driver, 3/8-inch ratchet and two batteries. Whether you’re looking to tackle summer projects or just want to be prepared, this is a notable addition to your tool arsenal. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 770 customers.

Use your savings to bring home an extra two M12 batteries for $20 at Amazon and ensure you’re always ready to take on a project.

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12-volt Tool Combo features:

The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque. Also included, the M12 FUEL Hex Impact (2553-20), the Fastest Driving Speed,

