The Chefman Mini Personal Fridge is great for dorms or campers at $30

Amazon offers the Chefman Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge in Black or White for $29.99 shipped. Also this price at Target. It goes for $60 at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly as much as $49 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked there. This fridge can not only help food and drinks stay cool, but also keep them warm. Just flick the switch for your desired temperature. It has a 4-liter capacity and is ideal for college dorm rooms, offices, and even RVs and campers thanks to the included 12V adapter. Over 50% of total reviews give it 5 stars.

If you can spare some extra cash, the Chefman Mini Portable Eraser Board Personal Fridge is available at $45. It has many of the same features as the above model, but with a easy-clean surface so you can write messages and reminders via the included colored markers.

Chefman Mini Portable Personal Fridge:

PERFECT PORTABILITY: Great for personal spaces, travel, offices, dorms, road trips, boating, camping, tailgating, commuting, and more! Its small size and sleek design makes it a perfect fit for anywhere. Use this micro fridge to store your lunch, drinks, beer, baby bottles or even soup!

COOLING AND WARMING: With the flip of a switch, set the fridge to either cool or warm to store your food and drinks the way you would like! Unplug the fridge before switching settings. When switched to the cool setting, the food or drink being stored in the fridge must already be cold in order for the item to stay cool; for the warm setting, food must be warm/hot before placing in the fridge.

COMPACT SIZE: 4 Liter capacity chills six 12 oz. soda cans; interior is 5 x 5 x 7.5 and includes removable shelf so you can store small items such as yogurt, fruit, milk, juice, smoothies, bottles, cheese, coffee, soup; the possibilities are endless!

