Crucial’s 960GB 3D NAND SSD has never sold for less at $85.50 (23% off), more

Newegg offers the Crucial BX500 960GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $85.49 shipped when code EMCTCUD23 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $110, Amazon had matched Newegg’s pre-code discount before going out of stock. Today’s offer is $14 less than our previous mention and the lowest we’ve tracked. Crucial’s hard drive is an idea way to upgrade your aging machine. It features up to 540 MB/s transfer speeds, is 45% more energy efficient than a typical hard drive and is backed by a three-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers. More deals down below.

For comparison, most other 3D NAND SSDs sell for $100 or more at Amazon.

Other notable SSD discounts include:

Crucial BX500 960GB 3D NAND SSD features:

Boot up faster. Load files quicker. Improve overall system responsiveness

300% faster than a typical hard drive

Improves battery life because it’s 45x more energy efficient than a typical hard drive

Micron 3D NAND – advancing the world’s memory and storage technology for 40 years

Crucial 3 years limited

