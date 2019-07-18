Crucial’s 960GB 3D NAND SSD has never sold for less at $85.50 (23% off), more

- Jul. 18th 2019 8:59 am ET

Newegg offers the Crucial BX500 960GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $85.49 shipped when code EMCTCUD23 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $110, Amazon had matched Newegg’s pre-code discount before going out of stock. Today’s offer is $14 less than our previous mention and the lowest we’ve tracked. Crucial’s hard drive is an idea way to upgrade your aging machine. It features up to 540 MB/s transfer speeds, is 45% more energy efficient than a typical hard drive and is backed by a three-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers. More deals down below.

For comparison, most other 3D NAND SSDs sell for $100 or more at Amazon.

Other notable SSD discounts include:

 Crucial BX500 960GB 3D NAND SSD features:

  • Boot up faster. Load files quicker. Improve overall system responsiveness
  • 300% faster than a typical hard drive
  • Improves battery life because it’s 45x more energy efficient than a typical hard drive
  • Micron 3D NAND – advancing the world’s memory and storage technology for 40 years
  • Crucial 3 years limited

Newegg

