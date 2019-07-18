Dell’s nearly bezel-free 1080p monitor is $189 for a limited time (Reg. $250)

B&H offers the Dell 27-inch 1080p 60HZ IPS Monitor for $189 shipped. It was originally $300 but typically goes for around $250. Today’s offer beats the Amazon all-time low price by $10. This nearly bezel-free monitor offers 1080p resolutions at 60Hz. Notable features include HDMI and VGA inputs, USB ports, and audio output. There are also built-in 9W speakers if you prefer a streamlined audio setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 500 Amazon reviewers.

This monitor features HDMI inputs, grab an extra cable so your new setup is complete. We recommend going with AmazonBasics, which is both affordable and offers support for all of the latest specs.

Dell S2715H 27-Inch Monitor features: Get sharp, vivid, cinematic-quality pictures with Full HD resolution and colors that are rich, consistent, and accurate across an ultra-wide viewing angle.

Offering easy connectivity with handheld devices and viewing comfort with choice of VESA mounting options and tilt capability.

Display content and stream audio directly from your smartphone/tablet to your monitor and charge it at the same time when you connect your device via HDMI (MHL) to your monitor.

Vesa mount capability offers you the choice to wall mount or attach the monitor panel to the optional Dell Single Monitor Arm Stand for a clutter-free desk top.

Made of environmentally preferable materials, the Dell 27 Monitor is made from more than 25% post consumer recycled materials in its chassis, has BFR/PVC-free laminates in its circuit boards, an arsenic-free glass and a mercury- free LED panel.

