Control this dual outlet outdoor smart plug with Alexa for $17 (Save 35%)

Today only, Woot offers the Meross Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $16.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Typically selling for $26 at Amazon, that’s good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and more. Those looking to bring their smart home tech to the patio or backyard will find this to be a great option, especially now that it’s summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 540 customers.
If you don’t need the water-resistant design, consider picking the best-selling TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for $14 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the two-in-one design, but this is an extremely affordable alternative.
Meross Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:
- For Outdoor and Indoor: IP44 weatherproof housing.
- Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket.
- You can schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!