Control this dual outlet outdoor smart plug with Alexa for $17 (Save 35%)

Today only, Woot offers the Meross Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $16.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face a $6 delivery fee. Typically selling for $26 at Amazon, that’s good for a 35% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and more. Those looking to bring their smart home tech to the patio or backyard will find this to be a great option, especially now that it’s summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 540 customers.

If you don’t need the water-resistant design, consider picking the best-selling TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for $14 when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. You’ll lose out on the two-in-one design, but this is an extremely affordable alternative.

Meross Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

For Outdoor and Indoor: IP44 weatherproof housing.

Control the two sockets individually from anywhere anytime. ONLY supports Meross app. Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, simply use your voice command to control each individual socket.

You can schedule each socket to turn on and off automatically. Added benefit of saving energy when the plugged-in appliances are not needed or are left on by accident. Support sunrise and sunset setting.

