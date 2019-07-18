Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s The Frame 4K UDHTV in a variety of sizes starting at $997.99 shipped for the 43-inch model. Also available at B&H. Normally selling for $1,198, that’s good for a $200 discount, matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home. Gone is the typical thick plastic casing and instead, you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Of course, the TV also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+ and more. Four HDMI ports alongside three USB inputs are included as well. Reviews are still coming in on this year’s releases, though the previous versions are highly-rated. Head below for deals on Samsung’s The Frame.

Other Samsung The Frame deals:

The stylish design certainly brings with it a premium price tag over other TVs with similar feature sets. So if something a little more affordable is what you seek, TCL’s 43-Inch 4K Roku Smart UHDTV is a compelling option at $260. You’ll find a more traditional design, but in terms of features like 4K HDR content have made their way onto this model from TCL. Learn more about the Samsung’s HDTV down below.

Samsung The Frame 4K UHDTV features:

Enjoy your favorite professional and personal artwork, streaming services, TV shows, and more with the Samsung The Frame 3.0 43″ Class 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. It has a UHD 3840 x 2160 native resolution and supports the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats for brighter, more vibrant colors than non-HDR displays. Motion Rate 120 technology will digitally enhance fast-moving objects to reduce any blurring that may occur.

