Just $32 scores a Timbuk2 Parkside Backpack that’s MacBook-ready (Reg. $40)

- Jul. 18th 2019 12:31 pm ET

$32
0

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack for $31.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This black and red backpack sports a total of seven pockets, with three on the inside and four on the outside. It’s MacBook-ready with enough space for laptops up to 15 inches in size. A slim form-factor helps ensure that taking it on a flight as a personal item should not be a problem. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for Amazon’s Urban Laptop Backpack at $24 to reduce expense by 25%. Take note that its style is quite a bit different, but it actually sports a  nice looking charcoal gray colorway. Like the Timbuk2 backpack above, this one is also ready for 15-inch laptops. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we still have a deal on the convertible Timbuk2 Wingman Duffel for $52.50. It can not only hold up to a 17-inch laptop, but also an iPad.

Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack features:

  • Internal slip pocket fits up to a 15″ MacBook
  • Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Pockets: 3 interior slip, 4 exterior

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$32

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Timbuk2 Backpack

About the Author