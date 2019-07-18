Just $32 scores a Timbuk2 Parkside Backpack that’s MacBook-ready (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack for $31.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This black and red backpack sports a total of seven pockets, with three on the inside and four on the outside. It’s MacBook-ready with enough space for laptops up to 15 inches in size. A slim form-factor helps ensure that taking it on a flight as a personal item should not be a problem. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for Amazon’s Urban Laptop Backpack at $24 to reduce expense by 25%. Take note that its style is quite a bit different, but it actually sports a nice looking charcoal gray colorway. Like the Timbuk2 backpack above, this one is also ready for 15-inch laptops. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we still have a deal on the convertible Timbuk2 Wingman Duffel for $52.50. It can not only hold up to a 17-inch laptop, but also an iPad.

Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack features:

Internal slip pocket fits up to a 15″ MacBook

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check

Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff

Pockets: 3 interior slip, 4 exterior

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!