WD’s My Book Desktop 10TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive gets 24% discount to $160, more

NeweggFlash offers the WD My Book 10TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $159.99 shipped when code NEFPCA11 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $210 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a 24% discount and matches the Prime Day price on a 10TB external drive. It’s a notable option for backups or media storage thanks to a whopping 10TB of space. So whether you’re looking for a dedicated way to store Time Machine backups or are just in need of some additional storage at your workstation, WD’s My Book Drive is a noteworthy route to take. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,870 customers. More below.

Update 7/18 @ 2:15 PM: Newegg offers the Seagate BarraCuda 3TB Internal Hard Drive for $59.99 shipped when code has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a 25% discount and brings the price down to $5 under the previously-tracked low. Rated 4/5 stars from over 475 customers.

Over at Newegg, we’re also tracking a new all-time low on Synology’s 8-Bay DS1819+ NAS at $859.99 shipped with code EMCTCUD29. Note: you’ll need to sign up for Newegg’s newsletter to lock in the discount, but it’s free to do so. Normally selling for $950 at Amazon and B&H, that’s good for a $90 discount, is $40 under the previous price drop and the best we’ve seen on the #1 new release. Notable features here include 4GB of DDR4 RAM, eight hard drive bays, a 96TB capacity and 10GbE connectivity which allows for up to 656MBps transfer speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those who need to arm their everyday carry with some extra storage space should look no further than WD’s 2TB Black My Passport Portable External Hard Drive. At $65, it’s a great alternative to the desktop-class My Book drive if portability is a must.

WD My Book 10TB Hard Drive features:

With the 10TB My Book Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive from WD it is easy to back up important files and create system backups using the included WD Backup software for Windows or Time Machine for Mac. In addition to simplifying the backup process for both Windows and Mac computers, this hard drive features 256-bit AES hardware encryption to ensure stored files remain secure. The My Book Desktop drive features a USB 3.0 port for fast data transfers and comes exFAT formatted making it easy to get up and running in no time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!