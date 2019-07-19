Score a new low on Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter 2 Cabinet at $199 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Arcade Cabinet for $199 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a 33% discount and is the lowest all-time price that we’ve seen on the Street Fighter 2 cabinet. Arcade1Up is perfect for anyone who’s wanted to own their own arcade cabinet and relive the glory of the 80s. It brings vintage vibes into a four-foot tall machine alongside a 17-inch color screen. The cabinet itself comes coated in plenty of eye-catching graphics and is a perfect piece to complete your game room. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 190 customers.

Those in search of a smaller way to relive the good old days racking up high scores in the arcade can add the RepliCade X Tempest Cabinet to their desk for $120 at Amazon. You won’t get the same presence as the four-foot tall cabinet, but it’s still a must-have addition to your desk or collection for retro gaming fans.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 Arcade Cabinet features:

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!

