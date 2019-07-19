This wireless headset works w/ PS4, Xbox, Switch, more for $135.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the LucidSound LS41 Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $135.49 shipped. This is down from its $200 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the best gaming headset that works on all platforms, this is it. Wirelessly you’ll be able to use the LS41 with PlayStation 4, and through a cable, it’ll function on Xbox, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash when ditching the wireless features and grab the SteelSeries Arctis 3 for $70 shipped. SteelSeries is one of the best names in the business when it comes to gaming headphones, making these a great choice for those who don’t mind some cables.

LucidSound LS41 Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Powered by state-of-the-art DTS headphone: x 7.1 Surround sound audio Technology, Neodymium 50mm drivers, highly detailed positional audio specially crafted for gaming & a new level of audio immersion

20+ hour battery life: the built-in rechargeable battery delivers over 20 hours of wireless operation. Charge and play or the LS41 can be used as a wired passive headset

Multi-game Compatible: perfect for many games such as battle royale, Fortnite, PUBG, black Ops 4, red Dead redemption 2, fortnight, Call of Duty, Overwatch, world of warcraft’s legion, and many more

Advanced dual mic system with mic Monitoring: Removable, flexible boom mic for intense gaming sessions & built-in discreet mic. Mic-monitoring lets you hear your own voice so you don’t have to shout

Metal frame & quick-access controls: lightweight metal frame delivers strength & a comfortable Fit. Quick-access control system makes it easy to make adjustments without interrupting your game play

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!