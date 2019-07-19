For $99, every DIYer should have Ryobi’s drill/driver + impact combo ($50 off)

Home Depot is offering the Ryobi Drill/Driver and Impact Kit for $99 shipped. This set has a list price of $149, and if purchased separately, the drill/driver would run you $79 with the impact driver costing $129. If you’re looking for a great drill and impact driver to keep around the house for weekend DIY projects, this is a must-have kit. I’ve personally used Ryobi tools for over a decade and absolutely love them. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab some bits so you’re ready to go. This 40-Piece DEWALT Impact Ready FlexTorq Screw Driving Set for $18 Prime shipped. You’ll get a nice assortment of bits here that are all ready to withstand the high torque of an impact driver.

Looking for a larger kit? Home Depot also has a Ryobi 5-piece set for $169 that includes the above drill/impact driver combo with extra tools. This is a great set to buy if you’re wanting an all-inclusive setup to tackle your weekend projects.

Ryobi Drill/Driver and Impact Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit with (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The drill/driver includes a 1/2 in. heavy-duty single sleeve and a keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The impact driver has a variable-speed trigger and 1600 in./lbs. of torque to provide control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. They both feature the exclusive MAGTRAY and onboard bit storage, which allow convenient placement of bits and screws.

