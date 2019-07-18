DIY with RYOBI’s ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $169 (Reg. up to $219)

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18-volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit for $169 shipped. That’s up to $50 off the regular rate and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This well-rounded combo kit includes a drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and LED light. The inclusion of two 1.3 Ah batteries ensures that you’ll always have a backup battery ready to go. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Tools will only get you so far without the proper accessories. BLACK+DECKER’s $18 109-Piece Bit Set will get you pretty far with a wide variety of drill and driving bits that are paired with a hard carrying case.

Don’t forget that we also have a deal on a Dremel Rotary Tool bundled with 50 accessories at over 20% off.

RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, Impact Driver, LED Light, (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger, and Tool Bag. Featuring an essential assortment of tools for any DIY job or professional. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ 5-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver, a circular saw with blade and blade wrench, a reciprocating saw with blades, an impact driver, an LED light, two 1.3 Ah batteries, a dual chemistry charger, a tool bag, and operator’s manuals.

