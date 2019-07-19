Snag two Alexa-enabled TP-Link Kasa In-Wall Light Switches for $56 (Save 30%)

Newegg offers a two-pack of TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switches for $55.98 shipped. Normally selling for $40 each at Amazon, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats the per switch all-time low price by $1 each and is the lowest we’ve seen for two of these in-wall accessories. Helmed by Alexa and Assistant support, this in-wall light switch doesn’t require an additional hub. Other notable features include support for scheduling, a built-in brightness indicator as well as on/off switch, dimmer buttons and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,500 customers.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, or should you simply prefer the form-factor of a smart plug instead, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs. For $30, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to the Kasa Light Switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls.

TP-Link Kasa HS220 In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch features:

Control your environment with this TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch. The scheduling feature lets you program multiple ambient settings for specified times of the day, and the Wi-Fi connectivity offers convenient remote access to functions via Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Cortana and the Google Assistant. This TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi light switch has a dimmer for maximum precision.

