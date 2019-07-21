Expand your home theater w/ Sony’s Dolby Atmos Speaker pair for $98 (50% off)

Amazon currently offers a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price as well as $2 more at Best Buy. Typically selling for $199, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Sony’s speakers most notably pack Dolby Atmos compatibility and are said to provide a breathtaking cinematic sound experience. The speakers both feature an angled design and can either be wall mounted or and paired with any floor or bookshelf speaker. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 460 customers. More below.

We also spotted the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker on sale for $98 shipped at Amazon. Good for a $100 discount, today’s price drop matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in months. This floor-standing speaker. This 3-way speaker features high-fidelity audio playback and a expansive soundscape thanks to a 145W output and a four-driver design. It carries the same 4.8/5 star rating as Sony’s Dolby Atmos speakers.

Use your savings to grab some speaker wire to ensure you’ll be able to integrate the speakers perfectly into an existing home theater setup.

Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speaker features:

Experience breathtaking cinematic sound from audio that flows all around you – even above

Add to any floor/bookshelf speaker by simply placing on top; no mounting required

Perfectly angled so they can be easily mounted on the wall and used as surround speakers

Acoustically transparent, detachable grill

Designed to blend seamlessly with your décor; an ideal match for Sony CS-series speakers

10cm full range speaker system; 100W per channel

