TP-Link’s Tri Band 802.11ac Gaming Router gets an $80 discount, now at $270

Amazon offers the TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $269.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $350 at Best Buy, that’s good for a 23% discount, matches the second best price we’ve seen and comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include dynamic optimization, which prioritizes traffic to eradicate latency alongside other functionality to help gamers. RangeBoost strengthens reception throughout your home and up to 5334 Mbps throughput and ensures fast download speeds. It also includes eight Gigabit Ethernet ports to support all of your gaming consoles, smart home hubs and other wired devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

TP-Link AC5400 Tri Band Gaming Router features:

Dominate your competitors with this TP Link Archer tri-band gaming router. It offers one 2.4GHz and two 5.0GHz bands, so you can connect more devices with less interference, and it uses MU-MIMO technology to reduce signal wait time and bottlenecking. This TP Link Archer tri-band gaming router has multiple processors to ensure smooth task executions.

