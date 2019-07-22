This $16 Apple HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale belongs in every bathroom

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Bluetooth Apple HealthKit Smart Scale for $16.23 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code I3YIU44S at checkout. This is down nearly $10 from its going rate of $25 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for an easy way to track weight, BMI, and more on your phone, this scale is it. You’ll use Bluetooth to connect the scale and your smartphone, which will automatically store your body information in Apple Health or Google Fit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Want something a bit more elegant looking? Anker’s eufy Smart Scale C1 is down to $20 right now from its $30 going rate. If you don’t need the smart features of either of these scales, this digital model is just $13 Prime shipped to save you a few extra bucks.

Etekcity Digital Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Syncs with Fitness Apps-Works with Bluetooth on iOS and Android. Free VeSyncFit app syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit & FitBit, so you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for viewing trends and tracking progress

FULL BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS- Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! You can weigh yourself anytime, even without your phone on hand. The data will sync to the app once your phone and scale connect again

ONE SCALE, UNLIMITED USERS-This smart body fat scale allows you to create unlimited member profiles to seamlessly track multiple users; a family can share one scale together. It’s convenient when every member knows their body metrics and knows specifically what to work on. Especially helpful for body builders and those working on weight loss

HIGH ACCURACY-4 sensors with the latest technology deliver accurate weight measurements up to 400 lbs (180kg) in 0.2 lb/0.05kg increments. Bluetooth scale with 6mm Tempered Glass lager platform, Enjoy step-on technology and auto-calibration, 3 x AAA batteries included. Easily change weight units through the app (lb/kg/st)

