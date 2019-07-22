Anker Amazon sale from $10: Qi chargers, smart scale, dash cam, much more

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Apple gear accessories and smart home products including power banks, Bluetooth receivers, smart scales, wall chargers and more. One standout is the Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code ANKER18013 at checkout. Regularly $18, that’s nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a Qi-compatible charging pad with 5W of power and will work right through your phone’s cover (in most cases). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s best Anker deals.
More Anker Amazon Deals:
- Anker PowerCore 20000mAh Portable Charger $40 (Reg. $50)
- Roav Auto Bluetooth Receiver $13 (Reg. $16)
- Using code ROAVB2AN
- Roav Car SmartCharge Halo $14 (Reg. $20)
- Using code ROAVF3WA
- Anker Roav DashCam Duo $100 (Reg. $130)
- Anker 30W USB C PowerPort III $24 (Reg. $30)
- Anker Wireless Charger Bundle $26 (Reg. $35)
- eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth $20 (Reg. $30)
- 3-Pack eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light $13 (Reg. $17)
- eufy Lumos Smart Bulb $12 (Reg. $16)
We also have some mini Anker Bluetooth speakers for the summer from $10 (Up to 50% off) today along with a series of notable smartphone accessory deals in this morning’s roundup.
Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad:
- Charge Forward: Charge any Qi-compatible device 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.
- Case-Friendly: Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases UNDER 5 MM THICKNESS ONLY. Metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.
- Certified Safe: Eliminate safety concerns with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more.
- What You Get: PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
