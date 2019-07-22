Anker Amazon sale from $10: Qi chargers, smart scale, dash cam, much more

- Jul. 22nd 2019 1:08 pm ET

Feature
Get this deal
45% off From $10
0

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Apple gear accessories and smart home products including power banks, Bluetooth receivers, smart scales, wall chargers and more. One standout is the Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code ANKER18013 at checkout. Regularly $18, that’s nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a Qi-compatible charging pad with 5W of power and will work right through your phone’s cover (in most cases). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s best Anker deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More Anker Amazon Deals:

We also have some mini Anker Bluetooth speakers for the summer from $10 (Up to 50% off) today along with a series of notable smartphone accessory deals in this morning’s roundup.

Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad:

  • Charge Forward: Charge any Qi-compatible device 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.
  • Case-Friendly: Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases UNDER 5 MM THICKNESS ONLY. Metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.
  • Certified Safe: Eliminate safety concerns with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more.
  • What You Get: PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
45% off From $10

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard