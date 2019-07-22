Anker Amazon sale from $10: Qi chargers, smart scale, dash cam, much more

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering a series of notable deals on Apple gear accessories and smart home products including power banks, Bluetooth receivers, smart scales, wall chargers and more. One standout is the Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code ANKER18013 at checkout. Regularly $18, that’s nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a Qi-compatible charging pad with 5W of power and will work right through your phone’s cover (in most cases). Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and the rest of today’s best Anker deals.

More Anker Amazon Deals:

We also have some mini Anker Bluetooth speakers for the summer from $10 (Up to 50% off) today along with a series of notable smartphone accessory deals in this morning’s roundup.

Anker Ultra-Slim Wireless PowerPort Charger Pad :

Charge Forward: Charge any Qi-compatible device 10% faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.

Case-Friendly: Case Friendly: Don’t fumble with your phone case. PowerWave transmits charging power directly through protective cases. Rubber/plastic/TPU cases UNDER 5 MM THICKNESS ONLY. Metal attachments or cards will prevent charging.

Certified Safe: Eliminate safety concerns with overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more.

What You Get: PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

