This IRIS Storage Container keeps pet food airtight fresh for $15 (Reg. $23+)

Amazon is offering the IRIS Airtight Pet Food Storage Container (25-pound capacity) for $14.96. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $22 or so on Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find and the lowest we have tracked this year. Walmart charges around $25 for a very similar container. And you’ll also find the larger 35-pound model down at the best price we have tracked this year at Amazon. Ideal for storing dog and cat food (or other pet kibble), it features an airtight seal to keep things fresh, rolling casters, a BPA-free design and more. It is the best-selling option on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,500 customers. More details below.

These Dexas pet food scoops also double as bag clips from under $5 Prime shipped and make for a great companion to today’s featured deal. They carry solid ratings from nearly 300 Amazon customers and come in various sizes and colors. If you’re looking for ideas on how to keep your pets cool this summer, check out our roundup with options from $40 or less .

IRIS Airtight Food Storage Container:

Airtight pet food container is the ideal solution for storing dog or cat food, other pet food, and more

Pet food bins have airtight seals and snap lock latches to keep out moisture and pests for secure dry food storage

Slim plastic container design fits into tight spaces

BPA free rolling storage bins come with casters for easy mobility

