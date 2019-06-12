We already know of ways to keep ourselves cool when temperatures rise, but how about our furry friends? Yes, cats and dogs, especially, need reprieve from the heat. Our pets may not be able to vocalize their discomfort like we humans can, nor do they sweat the way we do when it’s hot, but there are certainly ways to make them more comfortable. We’ve rounded up some of the best products you can buy that’ll aid in keeping your pet cool throughout the summer.

Grooming is essential

If your dog or cat is one of the fluffier breeds — think Collie or Persian — then you’ll want to make sure you invest in an excellent brush that will slough off excess hair. However, even if your pet isn’t incredibly hairy, you’ll still want to have a good grooming tool that’ll help mitigate the increase in shedding that comes with the warmer months. In any case, the less hair your pet has to carry around, the cooler and more comfortable they’ll be.

The FURminator is a quick-and-easy grooming solution that’s wildly popular on Amazon. This Undercoat Deshedding Tool for Dogs helps remove loose undercoat hair by reaching right over the topcoat. Prices start at $21 and vary by hair length and breed size. Of the nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers who have left a review, more than 80% gave the FURminator a perfect five stars. Customers say that it’s “easy to use” and while it may be more than most standard pet hair brushes, “it’s worth the money.”

Don’t worry, cat owners — there’s a FURminator brush for you, too, with prices from $29. Much like the above model, the FURminator for cats also received high marks from Amazon shoppers. Keep in mind that regularly brushing your cat will not remove loose excess hair, but also reduce the risk of hairballs.

Stay hydrated

Like humans, water consumption is key for helping your pet keep cool, especially on sizzling summer days. Dogs and cats enjoy fresh running water. If you don’t want them drinking from your bathroom sink or garden hose all the time, however, consider buying a pet fountain.

If you have a cat or small dog, the isYoung 1.6-liter Automatic Pet Water Fountain is a good choice at $23. Not only is this drinking fountain adorable, it’s also capable of removing impurities and odors from the water via carbon filter, ensuring your pet’s H2O is as clean as can be. It’s powered by an included AC adapter.

Meanwhile, if you have a larger dog or multiple pets, upgrade to the massive 3-liter PetSafe Drinkwell Multi-Tier Dog and Cat Water Fountain for $30. This is also powered by an included AC adapter and features a carbon filtration system. The two-tier design means dogs and cats can consume their water at a level that’s most comfortable for them.

Give your pet space to relax

Make sure your feline and canine pals have proper space to relax while relieving themselves from the heat. If you don’t want them to hang behind your AC unit or creep into small, confined spaces that they may ultimately get stuck in, there are other options.

Amazon makes a pet bed that’s elevated more than 7 inches off the ground, enabling better air flow, The breathable mesh fabric also aids in keeping pets cool, even on the hottest of days. Prices start at $22; choose from one of two colors in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large. If you need some convincing about the quality of Amazon’s pet bed, it has a 4.5/5 star rating from over 700 customers.

If you have a swimming pool that’s off-limits to Fido, then spring for the FrontPet Foldable Large Dog Pet Pool at $40. This 12-inch pool has a 50-inch diameter and is constructed of an “extra-tough PVC material” so it can handle even the most rambunctious of doggie paddlers. Depending on how your pooch feels about baths, you may or may not want to let them know that this pool can also double as a tub.

Remember that pets are family, too!

Just because your dog or cat can’t straight up tell you they’re uncomfortable in the summer heat doesn’t mean they’re not suffering any less from it. These are but a few suggestions for ways you can make the dog days of summer more bearable for the furriest members of the family.

How do you keep your pets cool in the summer?

Is there a tried-and-true product or method we might have missed? Share your tips with us in the comments.

