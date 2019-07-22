HomeKit control arrives on LIFX’s Modular Tile Lighting Kit at $190 ($60 off)

Amazon currently offers the LIFX Tile Modular HomeKit Lighting Starter Set for $189.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, today’s price drop saves you $60, is $10 under our previous mention and is a new all-time low. LIFX’s Tile brings five multicolor lighting panels to your smart home setup. They can be reconfigured into various patterns and feature unique lighting designs to add a pop of ambiance to your space. Plus with HomeKit support you can call upon Siri to help set the mood. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more about them in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable alternative is the Eve Flare HomeKit Lamp at $89. This portable LED multicolor light is a nice way to bring the ambient lighting with you outside this summer. It features a water-resistant design as well and up to six hours of battery life.

LIFX Tile Starter Kit features:

Make your space a luminous work of art with this LIFX lighting kit. Its five LED tiles are dimmable, have a range of 16 million colors and can be controlled individually or as a group for creative flexibility. Use the included command strips to position the pieces of this 34W LIFX lighting kit together or separately. Offer full lighting control via Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and cloud through the LIFX iOS, Android, and Windows 10 apps. Access your strips from anywhere, anytime via the cloud. No hub required.

