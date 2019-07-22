Upgrade your console with Seagate’s 2TB SSHD at $65 (Reg. $90), more from $40

Amazon is offering the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $64.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Note: currently backordered until August 7th, but at a new Amazon low, it’s worth the wait. When my PS4’s standard HDD failed, I needed to buy a new drive. I opted to pick up a hybrid SSD like this one and have not only been happy with a hefty size increase but also shorter load times. This cost-effective option is a great way to double or quadruple storage typically found on a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Toshiba 1TB Canvio Basics External USB 3.0 HDD for $39.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $10 off the typical rate and is the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. There are loads of external drives that dwarf the size of this one, but in most instances 1TB is plenty to offload an iTunes library, photo collection, or quite a bit of 4K video. This inexpensive drive is a great way to free up space on your Mac or give you an easy Time Machine backup solution. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD features:

Faster load times for non-stop performance and play

Performs up to 5X faster than 7200 rpm desktop hard drives

Up to 2TB of capacity to store 80x 25GB games

Boots Windows 8 in less than 10 seconds

Improves overall system responsiveness by 30% or more

Backed by a 5-Year limited Warranty

SSHD (Solid State Hybrid Drive)

