Save up to 25% on TP-Link’s Dual Outlet Alexa + Assistant Smart Plugs from $24

Amazon offers the TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low for a single one of the smart home accessories. TP-Link’s smart plug integrates with the company’s line of Kasa accessories, and as such means it works without a hub and work with Alexa, Assistant and Cortana. It also features two individually-controllable outlets. That makes it perfect for turning on two different lamps or commanding any combination of other appliances. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 15,740 customers. More below.

We’re also seeing TP-Link’s In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug on sale for $29.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s 25% off the going rate, is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen overall. This smart outlet features the same set of functionality as the standard version, but with an in-wall design. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,400 customers.

Another notable option for those just getting started with smart home tech is TP-Link’s best-selling Kasa Smart Plug at $17. This is a great alternative if the in-wall design isn’t for you or for those only looking to add Alexa support to one appliance.

TP-Link HS107 Two-Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control up to two devices in your home from anywhere by plugging them into the HS107 Wi-Fi Smart Plug with 2 Outlets from TP-Link. Equipped with two individually controllable outlets, this smart plug enables you to turn on and off devices such as a lamp, fan, TV, portable heater, or coffee maker. The HS107 connects to your iOS or Android device via Wi-Fi, giving you access to any item plugged into an outlet through the free Kasa app.

