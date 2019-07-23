Grab three Anker Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Lights for $13 at Amazon (Save 25%)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Anker Lumi Stick-On Night Lights for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we have tracked. You may know every nook and cranny of your home, but your guests are not likely to. With these night lights you’ll be able to add helpful lighting for easier nighttime navigation. Since they are stick-on, you’ll be able to put them anywhere without needing to find an outlet. Rated 4.1/5 stars. This deal is part of a larger Anker sale that we rounded up yesterday, check it out to find dash cams, smart scales, and more.

If you don’t have a lack of outlets in your home, you could opt for two Eufy Lumi Plug-In Night Lights for $9. These are basically the same but instead of using batteries they will draw power from a standard outlet. Anker estimates they cost just 30 cents per year to operate.

Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light features:

TWO BRIGHTNESS MODES: Set the ideal amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: When light sensor perceives darkness, the motion sensor activates lighting when movement is detected.

EXPANSIVE FIELD-OF-VIEW: The sensor detects motion within a 120° angle, ensure the area you’re walking by is illuminated before you get there.

EASY INSTALLATION: Just stick the adhesive back to any surface to add instant and automated lighting.

