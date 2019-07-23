LG’s Watch W7 Wear OS hybrid Smartwatch is down to a new low: $200 (Save $115)

B&H offers the LG Watch W7 Stainless Steel Wear OS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $450, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $315 at Best Buy. Today’s price cut takes off $115, beats our previous mention by $50 and is the best we’ve seen. This 44.5mm hybrid smartwatch features a stainless steel design that pairs a traditional mechanical watch face with a 1.2-inch display. Then with added Wear OS support, it can relay notifications from your smartphone and more. Other standout features here include IP68 water resistance and up to 100-day battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage from last fall. More details below.

If you’d prefer to adorn your wrist with something from the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 3 will only run you $199 at Amazon. It trades the unique mechanical watch face design for a typical smartwatch, although you will get access to heart rate tracking and more.

LG Watch W7 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

The LG Watch W7 combines enhanced performance and functionality with remarkable style. This wearable combines mechanical movement with digital functionalities in a single timepiece. The W7 is developed in partnership with Swiss company Soprod and features high-precision quartz movement and physical watch hands wrapped in a stainless-steel body. Beneath the W7’s steel hood and Gorilla Glass 3-shielded display is a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip with 4GB of storage and 768MB of RAM in support.

