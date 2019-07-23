Learn Spanish with the Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack at $220 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack for $219.99 shipped. Regularly $320, it was briefly a dollar less last month, making this the second-lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Also consider that Lifetime Access to Learn Spanish — which this bundle includes — goes for at least $280 on its own. In addition to the language courses you’ll also receive copies of Barron’s Grammar Guide and Barron’s Dictionary. Note that this version focuses on Latin American Spanish. Reviews are thin on this set thus far, but Rosetta Stone is well-regarded overall.

A more budget-friendly alternative is Ouino Spanish for $98. It features over 400 lessons, 60 short stories, and 1,000 games and challenges. Ouino allows users to tailor the program to their capabilities.

Learn Spanish: Rosetta Stone Bonus Pack:

Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription- access our award-winning program from the cloud. It syncs across desktop, mobile, and tablet for convenient learning

Barron’s Grammar Guide- learn essential grammar tips, such as verb agreements and sentence structure

Barron’s Dictionary- look up important definitions from this trusted source

