Bring home TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi Router at a low of $55 and save 45%

NeweggFlash offers the TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Google WiFi Router for $54.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100 at Amazon, that’s good for a savings of 45%, is $10 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked to date. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s mesh system without the more premium price tag. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. More below.

Should you live in a larger home, a nice addition to the OnHub Router is TP-Link’s best-selling $17 N300 Range Extender. It allows you to extend the Google WiFi-enabled router’s connection to a second story and beyond. Or if additional Ethernet ports are a must, TP-Link’s Five-Port Gigabit Switch will only set you back $16 at Amazon.

TP-Link OnHub Wi-Fi Router features:

The Google Wifi app guides you through setup, shows you which devices are connected to your network, and offers help if there’s a Wi-Fi slow-down

Searches every five minutes for the least crowded Wi-Fi channel and will switch if it improves your performance

13 high-powered antennas arranged in an innovative circular design provide reliable Wi-Fi coverage in more directions in your home

Prioritizes your favorite device to send more bandwidth where it matters most

