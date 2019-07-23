If you’re tired of the normal plastic and rubber Qi chargers, and if you hate losing your AirPods and want to make sure nobody mistakes your white floss case for theirs, X-Doria’s latest launch is perfect for you. With the announcement of a premium Qi charger made from both metal and leather, alongside the announcement of an AirPods case that features a similar design, all of your friends will be asking you where you got your latest accessories. The X-Doria Defense Trek is an AirPods case made from aluminum and polycarbonate, with a removable carabiner. The X-Doria Defense Vertical Charger is a Qi stand with both aluminum and leather stylings.

X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods case

If you’re tired of people mistaking your white floss case for theirs (OK, but you can’t tell me it doesn’t look like that), this is a way to make your AirPods stand out. The X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods case offers a machined aluminum build with a strong polycarbonate outer shell, your wireless earbuds will be protected from both drops and scratches.

A carabiner and loop are both built-in and provided, allowing you to safely and easily attach your AirPods to bags, belt loops, and many other places to help keep you from misplacing your earbuds.

There’s a small hole in the front, allowing the AirPods Wireless Charging Case light to shine through, should you have Apple’s latest release.

X-Doria Defense Vertical Qi Charger

I’ve got a plethora of plastic chargers lying around. They’re budget-friendly, easy to use, and really, plastic does the job…right? Well, sure it does, but it doesn’t do it elegantly. If you want a product that you’re proud to leave on the counter and have friends ask you “What’s that?”, then X-Doria’s Defense Vertical Qi Charger is perfect for you. It’s built with both aluminum and leather, giving you a sturdy design that’ll last a lifetime. It offers up to 10W fast wireless charging to top your device off in a jiffy. There’s a soft white LED to indicate charge status, but not too bright that it’ll wake you if you choose to put this charger on your nightstand.

The X-Doria Defense Vertical Qi Charger is also powered over USB-C with QC 3.0, making it a great option for those who are going all-in on the Type-C lifestyle.

Pricing and availability

Both products are available from Amazon and X-Doria directly. The X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods case will set you back $29.95 shipped. The X-Doria Defense Vertical Charger will run you $59.99 shipped, but it does include the QC 3.0 adapter, making it an all-in-one purchase.

