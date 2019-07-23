X-Doria launches premium metal and leather Qi charger + premium AirPods case

- Jul. 23rd 2019 9:01 pm ET

0

If you’re tired of the normal plastic and rubber Qi chargers, and if you hate losing your AirPods and want to make sure nobody mistakes your white floss case for theirs, X-Doria’s latest launch is perfect for you. With the announcement of a premium Qi charger made from both metal and leather, alongside the announcement of an AirPods case that features a similar design, all of your friends will be asking you where you got your latest accessories. The X-Doria Defense Trek is an AirPods case made from aluminum and polycarbonate, with a removable carabiner. The X-Doria Defense Vertical Charger is a Qi stand with both aluminum and leather stylings.

Nomad Base Station

X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods case

If you’re tired of people mistaking your white floss case for theirs (OK, but you can’t tell me it doesn’t look like that), this is a way to make your AirPods stand out. The X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods case offers a machined aluminum build with a strong polycarbonate outer shell, your wireless earbuds will be protected from both drops and scratches.

A carabiner and loop are both built-in and provided, allowing you to safely and easily attach your AirPods to bags, belt loops, and many other places to help keep you from misplacing your earbuds.

X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods Case

There’s a small hole in the front, allowing the AirPods Wireless Charging Case light to shine through, should you have Apple’s latest release.

X-Doria Defense Vertical Qi Charger

I’ve got a plethora of plastic chargers lying around. They’re budget-friendly, easy to use, and really, plastic does the job…right? Well, sure it does, but it doesn’t do it elegantly. If you want a product that you’re proud to leave on the counter and have friends ask you “What’s that?”, then X-Doria’s Defense Vertical Qi Charger is perfect for you. It’s built with both aluminum and leather, giving you a sturdy design that’ll last a lifetime. It offers up to 10W fast wireless charging to top your device off in a jiffy. There’s a soft white LED to indicate charge status, but not too bright that it’ll wake you if you choose to put this charger on your nightstand.

X-Doria Defense Vertical Wireless Qi Charger

The X-Doria Defense Vertical Qi Charger is also powered over USB-C with QC 3.0, making it a great option for those who are going all-in on the Type-C lifestyle.

Pricing and availability

Both products are available from Amazon and X-Doria directly. The X-Doria Defense Trek AirPods case will set you back $29.95 shipped. The X-Doria Defense Vertical Charger will run you $59.99 shipped, but it does include the QC 3.0 adapter, making it an all-in-one purchase.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.

New Product X-Doria

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide