AmazonBasics Slim Travel Backpack drops to $40.50 shipped (Reg. $65)

- Jul. 24th 2019 4:44 pm ET

$40.50
Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Overnight Backpack in Denim for $40.63 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $65. This backpack is perfect for all of your travels and has a fleece lined 15-inch MacBook slot. It also has a water bottle pocket and multiple storage sections for organization. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 160 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another way to organize your backpack is with this Felt Insert for $23. It lets you easily access your essentials and keep everything in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more technical backpack, meanwhile, we have several options on sale from $30.

AmazonBasics Travel Backpack features:

  • Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for overnight trips; stylish Denim color
  • Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics
  • Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access
  • Zippered side-mounted water-bottle pocket (there when you need it, out of the way when you don’t)
  • Low-profile top and side grab handles; vertical and horizontal luggage-handle pass-thru panels for convenient transport

