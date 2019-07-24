AmazonBasics Slim Travel Backpack drops to $40.50 shipped (Reg. $65)

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Overnight Backpack in Denim for $40.63 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and it’s regularly priced at $65. This backpack is perfect for all of your travels and has a fleece lined 15-inch MacBook slot. It also has a water bottle pocket and multiple storage sections for organization. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 160 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another way to organize your backpack is with this Felt Insert for $23. It lets you easily access your essentials and keep everything in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more technical backpack, meanwhile, we have several options on sale from $30.

AmazonBasics Travel Backpack features:

Slim backpack with comfortable fully vented and well-padded back panel; ideal for overnight trips; stylish Denim color

Dedicated laptop sleeve and top-load, fleece-lined tablet pocket for transporting electronics

Front storage pocket keeps smaller items neatly organized and easy to access

Zippered side-mounted water-bottle pocket (there when you need it, out of the way when you don’t)

Low-profile top and side grab handles; vertical and horizontal luggage-handle pass-thru panels for convenient transport

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!