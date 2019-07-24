The Lowepro DroneGuard Backpack will properly tote DJI’s Mavic: $35 (Reg. $60)

Adorama is offering the Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack for $34.99 shipped. It typically fetches closer to $60, yielding a savings of $25 off what you’d typically spend at retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does this backpack have enough room for DJI’s Mavic Pro, it also sports a 2-liter hydration reservoir for keeping you quenched while hiking. A “phone zone” shoulder strap holds smartphones in place for quick and easy access. A customizable interior is capable of securely housing a Mavic Pro, transmitter, five batteries, charging cords, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If toting a drone isn’t a concern to you, consider Nike’s Heritage Backpack for $22. Its sleek design sports a two-tone gray and black colorway that can accommodate up to a 15-inch MacBook. A zippered front pouch provides quick access to small items like a smartphone or sunglasses.

Lowepro DroneGuard BP 200 Backpack features:

DRONEGUARD BP 200. Built to hold a DJI Mavic Pro plus hydration reservoir; keep your thirst quenched and your device safe and secure in this streamlined backpack

CUSTOMIZABLE INTERIOR. Flexible dividers and outside pockets securely house a DJI Mavic Pro, transmitter, up to 5 extra batteries, a 2 liter hydration reservoir, snacks, charging cords, and smartphone

STORE AND PROTECT. Compression-molded Form Shell technology protects gear from impact without added weight or bulk. Transmitter pad protects delicate control knobs during transit

COMFORTABLE CARRY. Moisture wicking back panel keeps you cool and comfortable. Adjustable chest and waist straps keep the pack in place while on the move

SMARTPHONE STORAGE. The Phone Zone shoulder strap pocket stores plus sized smartphones for easy access

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!