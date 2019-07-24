CORSAIR is on a buying spree, it seems. First, CORSAIR bought the gaming division of Elgato about a year ago. Now, CORSAIR just purchased ORIGIN PC, a custom-built gaming computer manufacturer. With CORSAIR’s latest acquisition, they’ll now be combining their knowledge in peripheral production with ORIGIN PC’s expertise in building custom computers. But, what all does this mean for both companies? Keep reading to find out.

CORSAIR buys ORIGIN PC

CORSAIR is one of the most well-known and trusted names in peripheral production for gaming computers. They manufacture mice, keyboards, headsets, and even RAM, SSDs, and more. ORIGIN PC, on the other hand, is known for hand-built, personalized gaming PCs designed to deliver the best experience possible.

“With the gaming PC market continuing to expand as an increasing number of players make the jump from console to PC, we wanted to do more to reach customers in North America that prefer to buy, rather than build, their system,” said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR. “With ORIGIN PC’s expertise in personalized custom gaming systems and CORSAIR’s strength in performance PC hardware and the iCUE software ecosystem, we’re excited to combine our efforts to create new world-class gaming experiences for PC gamers.” “CORSAIR is a fantastic partner to help take ORIGIN PC forward, known for creating quality, high-performance products that fully align with ORIGIN PC,” said Kevin Wasielewski, CEO of ORIGIN PC. “With a complete range of enthusiast PC products, ORIGIN PC and CORSAIR are uniquely placed to create amazing new systems that make the experience of owning a personalized custom gaming PC better than ever.”

Separate brands, combined power

CORSAIR’s purchase of ORIGIN PC doesn’t mean that ORIGIN will be going away. In fact, quite the opposite. ORIGIN PC will still be operating out of its Miami, FL offices and will remain a completely separate entity underneath the CORSAIR banner, similar to Elgato. Existing warranties are unaffected, just the same. This purchase will combine the expansive CORSAIR and ORIGIN PC portfolios to offer better products to all customers. This includes adding more items to choose from in the in-depth ORIGIN PC configurator and integrate the CORSAIR iCUE software ecosystem into ORIGIN PC’s computers.

This is a unique purchase. CORSAIR already had a lock on many areas of the PC gaming world. If anything, I would have expected them to launch something similar to NZXT’s BLD program, offering custom-built computers under the CORSAIR banner. But, this is the smarter choice. CORSAIR doesn’t have to start a new division and try to overtake the competition, as ORIGIN PC is already one of the most trusted names in the business for custom-built gaming PCs.

It will be interesting to see how this partnership plays out. Hopefully, ORIGIN PC’s product lineup will be bolstered by its new parent company, who will likely be providing a majority of the RAM, SSDs, and other components required to build their systems.

