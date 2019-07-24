Take $100 off Dell’s Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook at a low of $399

Best Buy offers the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $399 shipped. Normally selling for $499 at Dell, that’s good for a $100 discount and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen. Dell’s Chromebook features a foldable design, 4GB of memory and over 10 hours of battery life. Those all make it perfect for browsing the web, getting some light work done and more when on-the-go. Plus, a built-in pen pairs with a 1080p touchscreen to give you multiple ways to interact with the Chromebook. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 175 customers.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $10.50 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Get work done with this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop. The 14-inch Ultra HD touch screen supports EMR pens, and the Intel Core i3 processor powers system tasks smoothly with the 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of eMMC storage lets you store documents and media files on this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!