Home security has come a long way in the last few years. There’s no shortage of security systems available on the market, some of which are quite affordable and provide free cloud storage. As prices plummet, groundbreaking features are reserved for high-end offerings, which is what the upcoming Fujifilm SX800 is likely to be.

Thanks to its built-in lens, the Fujifilm SX800 will have 40x optical zoom paired with a 1.25x digital zoom that allows users to read a license plate from up to a kilometer away. The company made a video showing off its zoom capabilities. Continue reading to see it for yourself.

Fujifilm SX800: Inspiration for the home security industry

Fujifilm has been in the camera industry for quite some time. It has a history of adapting with the times to produce what customers are looking for. The company currently offers a wide variety of products that range from mirrorless cameras to INSTAX portable photo printers. With the Fujifilm SX800, it is dipping its toe into an entirely new market.

Several features give the first surveillance camera from Fujifilm an incredible start. Outside of its incredible zoom, the new camera is able to deliver fast and accurate autofocus speeds in as little as 1/3 of a second. It also sports a newly-developed image stabilization mechanism that was inspired by the development of lenses from its digital cameras.

Pricing and availability

If all goes as planned, the Fujifilm SX800 surveillance camera will begin shipping on July 26th. Pricing is yet to be determined, but we anticipate it to be aimed at businesses with a substantially higher price tag than where most home security cameras land. No word on where it will be available for purchase. It may make its way to Amazon, but for now interested parties should plan to keep an eye on the Fujifilm SX800’s official landing page.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having used several Blink XT cameras at my home going on a year now, one of the few complaints I have is that its zoom capabilities are purely digital. This means zooming in leads to a rather blurry image, a solution that Fujifilm’s upcoming camera resolves.

While the Fujifilm SX800 may end up being more of a business product than a consumer hit, it could have an impact on the features we see in upcoming home security products. This is my hope as I’d love to have true, full-featured zoom capabilities available.

