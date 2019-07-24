Logitech’s Wireless MK710 Keyboard/Mouse combo drops to $45 (Reg. up to $75)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Logitech Wireless Desktop MK710 Keyboard and Mouse for $44.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $75 at Best Buy, this combo usually goes for around $64 at Amazon and is now listed at $55. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. Along with a “three-year battery life,” the keyboard/mouse combo features 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and an LCD dashboard that “gives you at-a-glance icon status of your battery, caps lock, scroll lock and num lock.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands of Amazon customers. More details below.

However, if you don’t need the LCD Dashboard or the “Incurve” keys and a cushioned palm rest, there are options for less. For example, the Logitech MK545 Advanced Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo sells for $40 at Amazon and the wired MK120 set can be had for under $15 Prime shipped.

We also still have an Amazon low on Razer’s BlackWidow v2 Keyboard at $100 ($40 off), plus more.

Logitech Wireless Desktop MK710 Keyboard and Mouse:

Wireless keyboard and mouse set features three-year battery life and a tiny unifying, wireless receiver that stays in your laptop and lets you add devices as you need them. Low-profile keyboard features Incurve keys and a cushioned palm rest. Concave keys position your fingers properly. Hyperfast scrolling lets you fly through long documents with the nearly frictionless scroll wheel, or shift to precise click-to-click scrolling to navigate lists, slides and image collections. 

