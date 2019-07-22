Score an Amazon low on Razer’s BlackWidow v2 Keyboard at $100 ($40 off), more

Amazon offers the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in Black for $99.99 shipped. Also at Newegg for $4 more. Normally selling for $140, that’s good for a 29% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Based around Razer Mechanical Switches, this keyboard is ready for eSports. It features RGB backlit keys, a detachable palm rest and more. There’s also a full suite of programmable macro keys. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 175 customers. Head below for additional gaming accessories.

Another noteworthy feature of Razer’s BlackWidow Gaming Keyboard is that you’ll be able to enjoy game-activated RGB lighting thanks to Chroma support.

Other notable deals include:

No matter which one of today’s discounted gaming keyboards catch your eye, you’ll definitely want to pair the new peripheral with a mousepad. This extended AmazonBasics option does the trick, giving you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Keyboard features:

Quickest Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Yellow switch technology beats competitor, legacy “speed” keys in actuation distance by up to 20%, requiring 45 G of force; ideal for fast-paced gaming requiring quiet, high-speed key presses

Tournament-Ready Design: A tenkeyless design with a detachable USB cable provides a portable form-factor for on-the-go gamers

Immersive, Customizable Chroma RGB Lighting: Includes 16.8 million colors w/ included preset profiles on individually backlit keys; syncs with gameplay and Razer Chroma-enabled peripherals and Philips Hue products

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!