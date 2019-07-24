Gamers can lock in a 33% discount on Razer Phone 2 at an all-time low of $400

Razer offers its unlocked Razer Phone 2 64GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for the same price. Originally retailing for $800, we’ve more recently been seeing it for $600. For further comparison, Best Buy has it for $800. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $200 and is a new all-time low. Razer Phone 2 boasts a 120Hz QHD HDR display, Dolby Atoms and a THX-Certified sound, 8GB of memory and more. All powered by a SNAPDRAGON 845 and a custom vapor chamber cooling system, this smartphone excels as a way to game when on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 300 customers.

A nice way to use your savings is to level up your game with the Razer Raiju Mobile Controller. It’s designed to work specifically with Razer’s latest smartphone and features mappable buttons, an adjustable phone mount and more. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alternatively, wrap your new Android handset in Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Designed Case for $14 to fight off scratches and other damage.

Razer Phone 2 features:

We set the standard in mobile gaming with the Razer phone, but didn’t stop there. The RAZER Phone 2 levels up mobile gaming with a brighter 1440P 120Hz 5. 72-inch display with ultra motion technology which delivers smooth, sharp, and stutter-free visuals combined with an upgraded Snapdragon 845 with vapor chamber cooling. It’s paired with flagship features including wireless charging, water resistance, and Chroma RGB lighting for full customization. The Razer phone 2’s vastly improved Dual cameras let you capture reality in all its glory with an F/1. 75 wide lens with oil combined with a Telephoto.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!