Get the bass pumping, Logitech z533 Speaker/Woofer combo now $50 (Reg. $100)

Jul. 25th 2019

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best Buy is offering the 3-piece Logitech z533 Multimedia Speakers Set for $49.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Regularly $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $80, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is a solid 50% off. Upgrade your Mac audio or desktop gaming setup with a pair of satellite speakers and a subwoofer. This set has 120W of peak power, RCA/aux audio inputs and more. It also has a wired control pod or access to power, volume, bass controls, and extra 3.5 mm jack and a headphone input. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Don’t need the sub or the brand name? Consider the AmazonBasics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers for just $16 Prime shipped. They most certainly aren’t going to push out the same kind of power as the featured deal, never mind a much more tamed down bass response, but they’ll also keep a lot more cash in your pocket. In fact, a 4-pack (four pairs) of these speakers is still less than the Logitech system.

We also have the Marshall Stockwell Speaker with the flip case at up to $100 off plus even more in the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale.

Logitech z533 Multimedia Speakers:

  • Powerful sound. 120 watts (60W of RMS power) of powerful yet balanced acoustics – produced by 2.25” (5.7 cm) full-range drivers designed with sound directivity to completely fill a room.
  • Bass you can feel. Experience rich, dynamic bass with a front-facing subwoofer that immerses you in your music, movies or games.
  • Play What you want. 3.5 mm and RCA inputs mean this speaker works with almost any Audio source – computer, tablet, smartphone, game console or TV. Just Plug in and start listening.

