Black Friday in July gift cards up to 20% off: iTunes, Uber, Old Navy, more

As part of its Black Friday in July sale, Best buy is offering some great deals on gift cards. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. Today’s headliner would have to be the $50 iTunes cards for $40. There are two options there: one with free shipping or one with free digital delivery, your choice. Outside of a fleeting Prime Day deal, it has been a while since we have seen these cards down this low, and they don’t last long when they do. But be sure to head below for even more gift card deals from this week’s massive Best Buy sale.

Best Buy has a few gift card promotions running right now outside of the iTunes deal above:

You can also grab a $100 Hotels.com Gift Card for $90 with free delivery today as well. But be sure to browse through he rest of the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale right here.

iTunes Gift Cards:

One card, millions of ways to enjoy it. Use the App Store & iTunes Gift Card to get apps, games, music, movies and TV shows. Available in a variety of denominations – spend it on in-app content, books, TV show subscriptions or even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices.

