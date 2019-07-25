Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit returns to Prime Day price at $60 (All-time low)

As part of its Black Friday in July Sale, Best Buy is offering the Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit for $59.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to get early access, but you can sign-up for free right here. That ties Amazon’s Prime Day deal for the all-time low. Speaking of Amazon, it currently charges $70. Meanwhile, Walmart has it for $80. This kit makes coding seem like magic in allowing young minds to program their very own wand. It features over 70 creative challenges. More than 60% of Amazon shoppers have given it 4+ stars; you can also read our hands-on review.

A budget-friendly way to get kids into coding is with the Kano Motion Sensor Kit at $16 Prime shipped. It features more than 30 challenges that will help children build their very own IR sensor that detects distance and direction.

And if you’re interested in knowing what our five favorite coding kits for the summer are, we’ve rounded them up right here. The above Harry Potter Coding Kit made the cut.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit :

Learn the magic of coding with this Kano Harry Potter coding kit. The easy-to-assemble wand and included app provide over 70 creative challenges that teach children about coding with magic spells and mystical effects. This Kano Harry Potter coding kit is a fun and creative way to get kids interested in the magical world of computer science.

