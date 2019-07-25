Bring home these Toy Story 4 dolls, figures and playsets from $10

Amazon offers the Toy Story 4 Ducky & Bunny Scented Friendship Plush Dolls for $10.30 Prime shipped. They go for $15 at Walmart and Target. Meanwhile, Barnes & Noble charges $20. Amazon had also been selling them for $20 before this drop to the all-time low there. Both dolls purportedly smell like cotton candy. They can be joined at the hands for “friendship hugs” or cuddled individually. Ratings are low on this newer item, but Toy Story goods are generally well-rated. Head below for more deals on Toy Story 4 items.

More Toy Story 4 items on sale:

Speaking of Disney, Nintendo just announced plans to release a Disney Tsum Tsum-themed Switch console, complete with buttons shaped like Mickey Mouse’s ears. Sadly, this is only set to launch in Japan.

Toy Story 4 Ducky & Bunny Scented Plush Dolls:

Bring home the excitement of Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 with the Ducky and Bunny scented friendship plush set. Ducky and Bunny can be joined at the hands or easily come apart for individual play! Friends stick together, so Ducky and Bunny can fasten hands again and can go on adventures together like the best friends they are! Both are scented to smell like sweet Cotton Candy! Ducky and Bunny are made with super soft fabrics that are perfect for cuddling. Toy Story 4 fans will love playing and cuddling with this adorable duo!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!