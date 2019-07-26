Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $150 at Amazon (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Matte Black for $149.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon deal we’ve seen. These sleek headphones sport an incredible 40-hour battery life and Apple’s W1 chip. This means that iOS users will be able to seamlessly switch between devices, easily monitor battery life, and more. Fast charging features allow users to gain three hours of playback when charging for a mere five minutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not terribly concerned about the look of Beats, you could gain an over-the-ear design with noise cancellation when opting for Sennheiser’s HD 4.50 SE Wireless Headphones at $150. Over 65% of customers have rated these Amazon-exclusive headphones 4+ stars.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones features:

With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone

Premium playback and fine-tuned acoustics maximize clarity, breadth, and balance

Adjustable fit with comfort-cushioned ear cups made for everyday use. 5 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback when battery is low

Take calls, control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls

Comes with Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, carrying case, 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, Universal USB charging cable (USB-A to USB Micro-B), Quick Start Guide and Warranty Card

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!