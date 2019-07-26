The versatile Cuisinart 360 Outdoor Griddle can be yours today for $125.50

Walmart offers the Cuisinart 360-degree Griddle Cooking Center for $125.50 shipped. Originally listed at $224, it had fallen to $197 about a month ago before dropping even further in price. Whether you want to make pancakes or burgers, this versatile outdoor griddle has you covered. Features include 380 square inches of cooking space, two heat zones, an oversized grease pan, and fold-away side prep table. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 100 Walmart shoppers.

Save some cash when opting for something more portable in the Royal Gourmet 2-Burner Propane Gas Griddle at $79 on Amazon. It has a non-stick top and includes a regulator for a 1-pound gas tank (sold separately). This model is especially ideal for outdoor camping trips.

Meanwhile, we still have a great deal on this Oster Air Fryer Toaster Oven at $60, as well as more discounted small appliances during Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Sale.

Cuisinart 360-degree Griddle Cooking Center:

Two heat zones deliver consistent and even cooking

Over-sized 360 degree grease pan with easy access grease cup

Stainless lid with vent lets you roast, steam, warm or smoke

Folding side table with tool hooks and paper towel holder

